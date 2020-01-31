Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Kinsey, Bennett lift Marshall over FIU 84-74

Marshall Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP)Taevion Kinsey and Iran Bennett scored 18 points apiece and Marshall pulled away in the second half to defeat Florida International 84-74 on Thursday night.

Jarrod West hit a 3-pointer and Marko Sarenac a pair of layups in a 7-0 run that put the Thundering Herd on top for good 56-50 about five minutes into the second half. Kinsey scored eight straight points in a 9-0 run that made the lead a comfortable 80-66 with less than three minutes remaining.

Andrew Taylor added 14 points, West 13 and Sarenac had 12 for the Thundering Herd (10-12, 4-5 Conference USA). West also had eight assists.

Bennett was 6-of-8 shooting from the field and foul line for Marshall while Kinsey grabbed nine rebounds. The Herd shot 67% in the second half.

Trejon Jacob scored a season-high 23 points and had six rebounds for the Panthers (14-8, 5-4). Devon Andrews, Antonio Daye, Jr. and Osasumwen Osaghae each added 13 points with Osaghae grabbing 1 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events