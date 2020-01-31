Kinsey, Bennett lift Marshall over FIU 84-74

MIAMI (AP)Taevion Kinsey and Iran Bennett scored 18 points apiece and Marshall pulled away in the second half to defeat Florida International 84-74 on Thursday night.

Jarrod West hit a 3-pointer and Marko Sarenac a pair of layups in a 7-0 run that put the Thundering Herd on top for good 56-50 about five minutes into the second half. Kinsey scored eight straight points in a 9-0 run that made the lead a comfortable 80-66 with less than three minutes remaining.

Andrew Taylor added 14 points, West 13 and Sarenac had 12 for the Thundering Herd (10-12, 4-5 Conference USA). West also had eight assists.

Bennett was 6-of-8 shooting from the field and foul line for Marshall while Kinsey grabbed nine rebounds. The Herd shot 67% in the second half.

Trejon Jacob scored a season-high 23 points and had six rebounds for the Panthers (14-8, 5-4). Devon Andrews, Antonio Daye, Jr. and Osasumwen Osaghae each added 13 points with Osaghae grabbing 1 rebounds.

