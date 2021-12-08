All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Kinsey lifts Marshall over Bluefield College 100-57

Marshall Sports
December 25 2021

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Taevion Kinsey had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as Marshall easily defeated Bluefield College 100-57 on Wednesday night.

Obinna Anochili-Killen had 12 points and seven blocks for Marshall (6-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Aymeric Toussaint added 12 points. Andrew Taylor had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Jermiah Jenkins had 20 points for the Ramblin’ Rams. Rob Littlejohn added 10 rebounds.

