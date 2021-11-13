Kinsey scores 22 to lift Marshall over Wright St. 96-88

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Saturday, Nov. 13, the state reports a total of 1,600,860 (+4,689) cases, leading to 82,239 (+164) hospitalizations and 10,373 (+8) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,580,822 people — or 56.3% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 15,344 from the previous day.