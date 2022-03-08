FRISCO, Texas (AP)Taevion Kinsey had 23 points as Marshall topped Florida International 74-62 in a first-round game in the Conference USA tournament on Tuesday night.

Obinna Anochili-Killen had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Marshall (12-20). Mikel Beyers added 14 points. Andrew Taylor had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Tevin Brewer had 23 points for the Panthers (15-17). Denver Jones added 12 points. Eric Lovett had seven rebounds.

—

—

