All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Kinsey scores 24 to lift Marshall past Jackson State 80-66

Marshall Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Taevion Kinsey had 24 points as Marshall got past Jackson State 80-66 on Sunday.

Darius George had 18 points and nine rebounds for Marshall (3-1). Obinna Anochili-Killen added 15 points, 10 blocks and nine rebounds. Andrew Taylor had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Gabe Watson had 18 points for the Tigers (0-4). Jayveous McKinnis added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter