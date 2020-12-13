Kinsey scores 28 to carry Marshall over Ohio 81-67

Marshall Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Taevion Kinsey had 28 points as Marshall topped Ohio 81-67 on Sunday.

Kinsey hit 10 of 13 shots.

Jarrod West had 14 points for Marshall (4-0). Mikel Beyers added 13 points.

Dwight Wilson III had 24 points for the Bobcats (4-2). Jason Preston added 19 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

