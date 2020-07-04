Marshall alumni team ‘Herd That’ will now faces new opponent on Sunday

After a team member tested positive for COVID-19, Playing for Jimmy V has been removed from TBT 2020. They will be replaced by the Peoria All-Stars, who will take on Herd That at 2 p.m. on July 5. pic.twitter.com/OWwlPJHzV8 — TBT (@thetournament) July 3, 2020

HUNTINGTON, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – ‘Herd That’ will still play in TBT but their opponent has now changed for second time due to COVID-19 concerns.

Marshall was set to play ‘Jimmy V’ but a player tested positive for the coronavirus so the team was forced to pull out of the tournament.

This is the second time an opponent was switched for ‘Herd That’ as team ‘Best Virginia’ was forced to shut down its team after several players tested positive for COVID-19.

The game can be seen Sunday, July 5th on ESPN at 2:00PM.

This story is still developing. We will bring you more information once we have it and it becomes available to us.

