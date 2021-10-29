Marshall announces move to the Sun Belt Conference

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Marshall University’s athletics department announced that it would leave Conference USA for the Sun Belt Conference.
“Let’s have some fun!” Marshall tweeted, signed with a sunshine emoji.
Let’s have some fun! ☀️#RiseAsOne | @SunBelt— Marshall Athletics (@HerdZone) October 29, 2021
🤝 pic.twitter.com/JcEKiQu2QZ
The decision comes a day after the university announced that Brad Smith would take over as president starting in 2022.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.