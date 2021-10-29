All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Marshall announces move to the Sun Belt Conference

Marshall Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Marshall University’s athletics department announced that it would leave Conference USA for the Sun Belt Conference.

“Let’s have some fun!” Marshall tweeted, signed with a sunshine emoji.

The decision comes a day after the university announced that Brad Smith would take over as president starting in 2022.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter