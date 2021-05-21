Marshall approves new contract for head soccer coach Chris Grassie

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Marshall University Board of Directors has unanimously approved a new five-year contract for Head Coach of Marshall University Men’s Soccer Chris Grassie.

“The excitement level surrounding Herd Soccer right now is off the charts,” Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell said on Twitter.

The decision was made in an emergency Board of Governors meeting Friday, May 21, just days after the team won the NCAA National Championship.