Marshall athletic director Hamrick to step down

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The president of Marshall University, Jerome A. Gilbert announced on Friday that the school’s athletic director, Mike Hamrick, will step down on June 30 to assume a new role at the university.

Jeff O’Malley, associate director of athletics and chief of staff has been appointed to serve as interim athletic director, effective July 1, according to Gilbert.

In April, Gilbert announced that he himself would not seek an extension of his contract, and he is expected to step down in July 2022. Gilbert said that the interim appointment of O’Malley would allow the next president to play a role in selecting a new athletic director.

As for Hamrick, he will assume the role of special assistant to the president for one year. This role will be focused on fundraising and facilities planning for the university’s previously announced baseball stadium project.

“Mike Hamrick has done an excellent job as athletic director and I am disappointed he is no longer able to serve in that capacity,” said Gilbert. “In his role as special assistant to the president, I will be working with him and others to raise money, and to plan for facilities and other improvements for the university.”

Patrick Farrell, chairman of the university’s board of governors, said, “The board thanks Mike Hamrick for his many years of service. He is a true son of Marshall and always will be. We are pleased he will remain at the university in his new role and will help us get the baseball stadium built.”

Jeff O’Malley | Courtesy: Marshall University

O’Malley is in his 19th year in his role as associated director and chief of staff, and he has overseen basketball, men’s soccer, men’s golf and baseball, as well as the department’s academics and compliance offices.

Gilbert said, “Jeff O’Malley is an outstanding athletic administrator and someone who is highly capable of directing our athletic department in an interim basis over the next year or more. I look forward to working with him to continue the process of planning for a baseball stadium and other additions and improvements in athletics. When the next president starts a search for a permanent athletic director, I have indicated to Jeff that he will be allowed to apply if he is interested.”

O’Malley came to Marshall after serving for six years as associate athletic director for compliance and regulatory affairs for the University of Massachusetts. He graduated from Miami University of Ohio with a degree in accounting, and he earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Dayton. He is a member of the Ohio Bar.