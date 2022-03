HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall baseball hosted its first Conference USA series of the season as the Rice Owls came to Huntington. A big third inning helped propel the Owls to a 7-2 victory Friday afternoon.

The Herd fall to 11-10-1 on the season. Both teams will meet again Saturday at 1 p.m.

Jeffrey Purnell (3-1) took the loss, allowing four runs in five innings, striking out eight. Luke Edwards (5) and Christian Lucio (1) connected on solo home runs for Marshall.