HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Marshall Redshirt Freshman Quarterback Grant Wells continues to amaze. The Charleston native was remarkable in the herd's 42-14 victory over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday, he made a little personal history too.

Wells had career highs in both passing yards with 336 and passing touchdowns with 5 in the Herd's 28 point win over the Blue Raiders. On Saturday, 3 of those scores coming in the first half!