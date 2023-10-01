HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Unlike last season’s 12-0 shut out in Norfolk, there were plenty of big plays and fireworks this time at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Marshall beats Old Dominion 41-35 to open up Sun Belt Conference play. The Herd improve to 4-0 on the season.

The Monarchs running game continued to be a problem for Marshall, rushing for 339 yards on 31 carries. Kadarius Calloway came into Saturday’s matchup with just five carries on the season but broke off for 236 yards and three touchdowns off of just 11 touches. Quarterback Jack Sheilds opened up the scoring with a 66-yard run just three plays into the game.

Marshall at one point was down 21-3 but countered with 35 unanswered points. Cam Fancher had his best game as Herd QB, accounting for a career-high 380 all-purpose yards and completed 29 of 35 passes. Caleb Coombs and Caleb Conley caught touchdown passes.

Rasheen Ali added to scores on the ground. His nine touchdowns are tied for first in the NCAA.

The Marshall pass defense allowed just 95 yards and intercepted Shields three times. Linebacker Elijah Alston took an 85-yard interception to the house to give the Herd a 38-28 lead.

Late in the fourth quarter it was Ona native JJ Roberts with a takeaway that helped seal the 41-35 win.

The Herd will travel to Raleigh to take on NC State, their second ACC opponent this year. The next home game is Oct. 17, a Thursday night game against James Madison.