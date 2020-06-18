Marshall boasts 8 selections on Athlon 2020 Preseason All-Conference USA team

(WOWK) — Athlon sports has released its 2020 preseason All-Conference USA team and the Thundering Herd boasts eight representatives.

Linebacker Tavante Beckett, punt returner Talik Keaton, running back Brenden Knox and offensive lineman Cain Madden were picked for the first team.

Tight end Xavier Gaines and defensive lineman Darius Hodge made the second team, while offensive lineman Alex Mollette and safety Nazeeh Johnson were fourth-team selections.

