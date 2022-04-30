HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It took 259 picks, but Nazeeh Johnson has a new home.

The former Marshall defensive back was selected in the seventh round by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft, the only Herd player taken.

Johnson finished this past season with 67 tackles and two interceptions.

Marshall has now had a player selected in each of the past three drafts. Offensive tackle Josh Ball was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round in the 2021 draft. Kicker Justin Rohrwasser and defensive back Chris Johnson went in the fifth and seventh round in 2020.