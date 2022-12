MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WOWK)—The Marshall Thundering Herd has defeated the UConn Huskies in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The final score of the game was 28-14.

This win comes after the Herd went 8-4 during the 2022 season and extends the team’s winning streak to five in a row.

This is a developing story and we will update this story with more details.