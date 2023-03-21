HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Marshall University announced that the University Board of Governors approved a three-year extension for men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni.
The school said in a press release that D’Antoni led the men’s basketball program to its best regular season win total in 76 years.
“I love coaching and I love our team,” D’Antoni said. “My first year here was a dream come true and it’s the same as I go into my 10th. I’ve got a great fan base and I enjoy living here. We’ve got a great team coming back. We look forward to adding a bit to what we’ve got and seeing if we can’t make another run and finish up a little stronger in these next three years.”
The extension was approved during an emergency session of the Board of Governors on Tuesday.