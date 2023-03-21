HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Marshall University announced that the University Board of Governors approved a three-year extension for men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni.

The school said in a press release that D’Antoni led the men’s basketball program to its best regular season win total in 76 years.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I love coaching and I love our team,” D’Antoni said. “My first year here was a dream come true and it’s the same as I go into my 10th. I’ve got a great fan base and I enjoy living here. We’ve got a great team coming back. We look forward to adding a bit to what we’ve got and seeing if we can’t make another run and finish up a little stronger in these next three years.”

The extension was approved during an emergency session of the Board of Governors on Tuesday.