Marshall Football opens fall camp following all COVID-19 safety guidelines

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall Head Football coach Doc Holliday normally is only seen wearing a face mask when he is turkey hunting, he won’t be doing that any time soon. He is now hunting for the best Herd players to put on the field as MU officially kicked off fall camp.

Holliday with a mask on and face shield as well. It’s hard to remember the last time we saw the Kelly Green and White in pads back inside the Joan.

The Herd is set to open the year four weeks from today visiting East Carolina on August 29, which for the moment is still on.

With no definite answer on if we will have college football in the fall, Holliday is trying to keep his team safe and focused now more than ever

