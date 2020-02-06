Marshall Football Rounds Out 2020 Recruiting Class

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – With National Signing Day finally here, that means the Herd round out their class of 2020. Marshall signed by 15 recruits back in December, today they added a couple more names to that list, and now Marshall believes they have a massive advantage over some of the other programs in the nation because some of their recruits have actually been doing work inside the Joan.

“When we went into this deal, we thought we had to get the linebacker squared away and get some older players there. I think we did that. I think the great thing is we got about eight or nine of these kids on campus right now. They are working out. You can coach them up, and when they go through spring football, they are going to be so much further ahead,” Head Coach Doc Holliday said.

Earlier this off-season, Marshall released its 2020 slate. Eight of the 12 teams the Herd will face went to a bowl game this past season. The green and white open the year taking on four non-conference programs, three of the four earning a Bowl berth, and Marshall is aware of the strength of its schedule.

“Get a chance to go on the road play an East Carolina team that is going to be a whole lot better than what they’ve been a year ago, under a new coach. They played a lot of teams tough down there a year ago so it will be a great challenge for us and then get to come back and I know East Carolina did not go to a bowl but I know Pitt did,” Holliday said. “Pitt has one of the best defenses in America and they are right out here and so is Boise. We get to go down to Athens and play another bowl team so you know those are three really challenging games there early on. Right now we are just worried about getting in the weight room and becoming the best football team we can be because it is going to be a great challenge for us. Got a lot of guys back, 9 starters back on offense that being said we have a chance to get better and got to become more consistent and continue to play defense.”

Marshall will hold its annual 75 game on November 14th — this one a milestone as it marks 50 years of honoring and remembering the 75 people who tragically died in the 1970 plane crash.

While nothing is official yet, there is an online petition with nearly 12,000 signatures from Herd supporters pushing to bring ESPN’s College Game Day to Huntington for the matchup against Middle Tennessee.

