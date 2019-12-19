Marshall Football Team travels to Florida for bowl game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — It’s wheels up for the Thundering Herd as they make their way to Tampa to play in the Gasparilla Bowl on Monday, December 23, 2019. The football team was bused into Huntington Tri-State Airport around 8:45 am on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

The plane was scheduled to take off at 9 a.m., but it was delayed until 10 a.m. as crews had to de-ice the plane. A total of 225 people were on the plane.

The Herd will play Central Florida University in the Gasparilla Bowl. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019. Our very own 13 News Weekend Sports Anchor Jake Siegel is also heading to Florida – he will have live updates on-air and online starting on Friday, December 20, 2019.

