Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Marshall hangs on for 73-72 win over North Texas

Marshall Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Andrew Taylor matched his season high with 20 points and Marshall was able to hold off the North Texas for a 73-72 win on Saturday.

Taevion Kinsey had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Thundering Herd (13-6, 7-5 Conference USA).

Javion Hamlet had 28 points and made a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left to pull North Texas within one of Marshall.

The Mean Green (13-7, 9-3) had their four-game win streak was snapped. James Reese added 15 points. Thomas Bell had 13 points.

The Thundering Herd evened the season series against the Mean Green. North Texas defeated Marshall 77-65 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter