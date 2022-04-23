HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Team green earned a steak dinner Saturday, defeating team white 13-7 in Marshall football’s annual spring game.

The game was held inside the Chris Cline Athletic Complex. Fans were welcomed inside or inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium, where bounce castles, dunk tanks and other games were set up.

Defenses dominated throughout, pressuring quarterbacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Emmanuel Balogun tallied two sacks.

“We will be great, I’m sure with that,” Balogun said. “We just need to keep working. The sky is the limit.”

Cam Fancher started at QB for team white. He showed off his elusiveness and ability to extend plays with his feet. Florida State transfer Khalan Laborn broke off a long touchdown run late in the fourth quarter for his team’s only points of the game.

Freshman quarterback Pete Zamora was impressive in the pocket, completing deep passes to another Florida State transfer, Bryan Robinson. Ty Tarpley connected on a deep pass to senior Stone Scarcelle for team green’s only touchdown of the game.

The sixth-year wideout said it’s important to get all quarterbacks and wide receivers on the same page.

“We’ve got a young room, you’ve got a talented, old wide receiver room and you want the chemistry to be at an all-time high with those guys,” Scarcelle said. “So if we’re meshing with them and they know what we’re doing, it just makes everyone’s job easier.”