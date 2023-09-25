HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—You may have seen some pretty cool drone footage from Marshall’s game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, but it turns out that it violated NCAA rules.

The university posted the video on social media saying “We had a feeling today was going to be special! What. A. Win.”

But on Monday, the Sun Belt Conference released a statement saying that Marshall had been issued a “public reprimand” by the conference for flying the drone over the field when squad members were present.

We’re not sure what the public reprimand means for the team, but the Sun Belt said it considers the matter “concluded.”

James Madison University was also publicly reprimanded for “in-game use of communication equipment in the team area.”