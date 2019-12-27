Marshall Kicker Justin Rohrwasser Declares For NFL Draft

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – One of those 17 herd seniors is already declaring for the NFL Draft. Senior Kicker Justin Rohrwasser is hoping to hear his name called at some point during April’s Draft and has agreed to terms with RSR Sports Management. RSR has a good history of representing kickers, including super bowl champion and 3-time pro-bowler Justin Tucker of the Ravens.

Rohrwasser made the biggest kick of his life this season, as he drilled a game-winning 53-yard field goal to lift the Herd to a third point victory over Western Kentucky in week 8 as the clock expired.

The Senior was Perfect on kicks of 50 plus yards this year, and was good on his lone 50-yard attempt in the Gasparilla Bowl, accounting for Marshall’s final 3 points of the season.

The Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year, connected on 18 of 21 attempts, and led all of USA with an .850 field-goal percentage.

We wish Justin the best of luck, as he continues to prep for the NFL draft.

