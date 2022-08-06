HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall held its first fall practice in front of the media Saturday afternoon and the theme of the day was intensity.

The Herd have 48 new players on the roster and Head Coach Charles Huff said there is a learning curve. Running back Rasheen Ali is back taking on a larger leadership role this season. He says they’re trying to help get the new guys up to speed.

The new guys, if all they know is high tempo, high tempo, high tempo, that’s all they’re ever gonna know,” Ali said. “So as we emphasize that more and they know that in BS-ing on the first day it just shows ok we can loaf. But no, that’s not the standard. The standard is we want to go in and go hard and just compete every day and just emphasizing that is going to keep us at that pedestal.”

Quarterback Henry Colombi is with the Herd after not participating in spring ball. The Texas Tech transfer is the favorite to land the starting job.

With the move to the Sun Belt this season, Marshall will face some of the best offensives in college football. Louisiana, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina and Georgia State all come to Huntington this season.

Huff was satisfied with the first day of practice, noting that many new players were out of place, but says Saturday was a big improvement.

“I think that’s something we’ve got to mentally prepare for this year,” Huff said. You’re going to play a really good team week one and then week two and week three. You’re not going to get a chance to say ‘man if we just get ready for this team and we get through that’ it’s every week. So I think our practice model, I think our leadership will help get us prepared for the upcoming season.”