Marshall makes it back in AP Top 25 list

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University has moved back into the rankings on the AP Top 25 list.

The Thundering Herd were ranked in September, after a massive upset win over number 23 ranked App State.

That win gave Marshall its first victory over a ranked opponent since Kansas State in 2003, and it’s first at home in 44 years.

The signature win launched the Herd into the AP top 25 rankings for the first time since 2014.

The Thundering Herd got bumped from the rankings when the Big Ten and Pac-12 teams announced their return to play.

Neither conference has played a game yet. They are set to return to play this coming Saturday- Oct. 24.

Marshall is now ranked No. 22 after their win against Louisiana Tech Saturday.