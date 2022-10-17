NEW ORLEANS, LA (WOWK) – Ahead of this week’s Sun Belt Media Days, the conference announced its preseason poll and awards.
Marshall, fresh off a 12-21 season, was picked to finish sixth. Louisiana, who lost to the Herd 93-79 in Huntington last year, was projected to win the conference.
Even though it was a tough 2021-22, Marshall brings back a ton of talent, including Taevion Kinsey, Obinna Anochilli-Killen, David Early and Andy Taylor.
Kinsey was selected to the all-Sun Belt first-team. The Columbus native finished fourth in scoring in the Conference USA, averaging 19 points-per-game. Taylor and VMI-transfer Kamdyn Curfman were selected to the third-team.
Marshall opens up the 2022-23 season with an exhibition matchup Oct. 28 hosting the University of Charleston.
2022-23 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Louisiana – 190 (10)
2. Texas State – 162 (1)
3. South Alabama – 150 (1)
4. James Madison – 149 (1)
5. Georgia State – 127 (1)
6. Marshall – 122
7. App State – 120
8. Coastal Carolina – 100
9. Old Dominion – 93
10. Troy – 76
11. Georgia Southern – 69
12. Arkansas State – 48
13. Southern Miss – 34
14. ULM – 30
2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Awards
Preseason Player of the Year
Jordan Brown, Louisiana (JR | F | Roseville, Calif.)
Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team
Jordan Brown, Louisiana (JR | F | Roseville, Calif.)
Mason Harrell, Texas State (SR | G | Midwest City, Okla.)
Taevion Kinsey, Marshall (SR | G | Columbus, Ohio)
Vado Morse, James Madison (R-SR | G | Suitland, Md.)
Kevin Samuel, South Alabama (GR | C | Codrington Village, Barbuda)
Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team
Donovan Gregory, App State (SR | F | Charlotte, N.C.)
Felipe Haase, Southern Miss (GR | F | Osorno, Chile)
Kobe Julien, Louisiana (R-SO | F | Baton Rouge, La.)
Essam Mostafa, Coastal Carolina (R-JR | C | Cairo, Egypt)
Greg Parham II, South Alabama (GR | G | Richmond, Va.)
Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team
Kamdyn Curfman, Marshall (JR | G | North Bethesda, Md.)
Caleb Fields, Arkansas State (JR | G | Lewisburg, Tenn.)
Nika Metskhvarishvili, ULM (JR | F | Tbilisi, Georgia)
Andrew Taylor, Marshall (R-JR | G | Corbin, Ky.)
Zay Williams, Troy (SR | F | Birmingham, Ala.)