NEW ORLEANS, LA (WOWK) – Ahead of this week’s Sun Belt Media Days, the conference announced its preseason poll and awards.

Marshall, fresh off a 12-21 season, was picked to finish sixth. Louisiana, who lost to the Herd 93-79 in Huntington last year, was projected to win the conference.

Even though it was a tough 2021-22, Marshall brings back a ton of talent, including Taevion Kinsey, Obinna Anochilli-Killen, David Early and Andy Taylor.

Kinsey was selected to the all-Sun Belt first-team. The Columbus native finished fourth in scoring in the Conference USA, averaging 19 points-per-game. Taylor and VMI-transfer Kamdyn Curfman were selected to the third-team.

Marshall opens up the 2022-23 season with an exhibition matchup Oct. 28 hosting the University of Charleston.

2022-23 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Louisiana – 190 (10)

2. Texas State – 162 (1)

3. South Alabama – 150 (1)

4. James Madison – 149 (1)

5. Georgia State – 127 (1)

6. Marshall – 122

7. App State – 120

8. Coastal Carolina – 100

9. Old Dominion – 93

10. Troy – 76

11. Georgia Southern – 69

12. Arkansas State – 48

13. Southern Miss – 34

14. ULM – 30

2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Awards

Preseason Player of the Year

Jordan Brown, Louisiana (JR | F | Roseville, Calif.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team

Jordan Brown, Louisiana (JR | F | Roseville, Calif.)

Mason Harrell, Texas State (SR | G | Midwest City, Okla.)

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall (SR | G | Columbus, Ohio)

Vado Morse, James Madison (R-SR | G | Suitland, Md.)

Kevin Samuel, South Alabama (GR | C | Codrington Village, Barbuda)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team

Donovan Gregory, App State (SR | F | Charlotte, N.C.)

Felipe Haase, Southern Miss (GR | F | Osorno, Chile)

Kobe Julien, Louisiana (R-SO | F | Baton Rouge, La.)

Essam Mostafa, Coastal Carolina (R-JR | C | Cairo, Egypt)

Greg Parham II, South Alabama (GR | G | Richmond, Va.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team

Kamdyn Curfman, Marshall (JR | G | North Bethesda, Md.)

Caleb Fields, Arkansas State (JR | G | Lewisburg, Tenn.)

Nika Metskhvarishvili, ULM (JR | F | Tbilisi, Georgia)

Andrew Taylor, Marshall (R-JR | G | Corbin, Ky.)

Zay Williams, Troy (SR | F | Birmingham, Ala.)