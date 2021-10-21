Marshall men’s hoops picked to finish fourth in Conference USA preseason poll

DALLAS, TX (WOWK) – The Marshall men’s basketball team was picked to finish fourth in the Conference USA preseason poll with senior guard Taevion Kinsey named to the all-conference team.

The Herd finished the 2020-21 with a 15-7 record, falling to Rice in the second round of the conference tournament. Head Coach Dan D’Antoni returns for his eighth season at his alma mater

UAB was picked as the favorite to win the Conference USA title, followed by Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky. North Texas secured last season’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, defeating the Hilltoppers 61-57 in the C-USA title game.

Marshall opens up the 2021-22 campaign with an exhibition match against Davis & Elkins Oct. 31.

The full rankings can be found here.