Marshall men’s soccer team ends record-breaking season with a loss

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Thundering Herd men’s soccer team ends their record-breaking season with a 4-1 loss to the University of Washington. After advancing to the third round of the NCAA tournament, Marshall faced off against the University of Washington Huskies for a chance to qualify for the Elite Eight.

After their win against WVU last week, marshall earned their way into the third round of the NCAA tournament, also known as the “Sweet Sixteen.” This earned Marshall a spot to compete with the sixth-ranked team in the nation.

Unfortunately, the Herd took on an upset when Washington University advanced in the NCAA tournament.

Head coach, Chris Grassie tells us that there is still room for improvement going into the 2020 season and next year their goal is to win the national championship.

Definitely shoot to win a national championship.That’s the whole point, is to be the champion. So, that’s what we’re shooting for and that’s what these guys are capable of doing and I think next year, obviously we’ll lose some key guys, but next year we’ll be back to reload. We’ll rebuild a little bit stronger and go from there. Chris Grassie

Even though the Herd ends their season on an upset, their fans were waiting patiently to welcome them back home. Once the team arrived back at Hoops Field, fans greeted the team with open arms and proud faces.