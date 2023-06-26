HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A former Marshall University softball player is now the new head coach of her old team.

Marshall University Athletics Director Christian Spears announced Milton, West Virginia, native Morgan Zerkle will take over as the head coach for Marshall softball. Zerkle replaces former head coach Megan Smith Lyon who announced earlier this month she would be leaving to be the next head coach at the University of North Carolina.

According to Marshall officials, Zerkle says returning to Marshall as the new head coach is a dream of hers that is now reality. She played softball at Marshall from 2014-2017 and then went on to represent Team USA and play professionally, officials say. Most recently, she has served as an assistant coach at Miami University in Ohio.

“I am feeling immense gratitude, joy, pride and emotion as I come back to Huntington – my home – to lead the Herd,” Zerkle said. “I can’t wait to get started.”

During her time at Marshall, Zerkle became one of the “most decorated student-athletes in recent memory,” university officials say. She is a two-time finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, a four-time All-Conference USA selecton and tree time NFCA All-Region honoree. She was also named Marshall Female Athlete of the Year twice.

“There is no doubt that we will be a player’s program because she is still an elite player herself and is the perfect representation for what someone from Marshall can become,” Spears said. “She has paved the path to being a professional athlete, representing the National Team and, now, as our head coach. That is what we mean by ‘The Herd Way.’”