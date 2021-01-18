Marshall OKs 4-year contract for football coach Charles Huff

Marshall Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2017, file photo, then-Penn State special teams coordinator Charles Huff speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football team’s media day in State College, Pa. Marshall has given Alabama’s Huff his first head coaching job. Marshall announced Huff’s hiring Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (Phoebe Sheehan/Centre Daily Times via AP, File)

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — Marshall’s Board of Governors has approved a four-year contract for new football coach Charles Huff that will pay him $755,000 annually, plus incentives.

The 37-year-old Huff is Marshall’s first Black head football coach. He replaces Doc Holliday, whose contract was not renewed.

Huff’s contract is for the same amount as Holliday’s. Under the terms of Huff’s contract, he will be paid an annual salary of $350,000.

He also will receive $205,500 each year for weekly radio and television shows and $200,000 for fundraising appearances.

Huff earned $800,000 last season as Alabama’s associate head coach and running backs coach last season.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter