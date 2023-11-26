HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall University’s football program is being shaken up after season expectations have not been met.

Marshall head coach Charles Huff confirmed to 13 News that the football program parted ways with offensive coordinator Clint Trickett, wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight, offensive line coach Bill Legg and linebackers coach Shannon Morrison.

Marshall’s Director of Athletics, Christian Spears, released the following statement on X (formerly Twitter) after Saturday’s win over Arkansas State: