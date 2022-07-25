NEW ORLEANS, LA (WOWK) – With Sun Belt Media Days scheduled for this week, the conference is handing out preseason awards for the upcoming season.

Marshall was picked to finish fourth in the eastern division and did not receive a first-place vote. Last year’s east division winner Appalachian State was picked to repeat, followed by Coastal Carolina and Georgia State. Conference newcomers James Madison and Old Dominion were picked to finish sixth and seventh respectively.

Defending-Sun Belt champion Louisiana was picked first in the western division, followed by South Alabama and Troy. Southern Miss is ranked sixth.

Marshall placed three athletes on the preseason all-conference teams. Redshirt sophomore running back Rasheen Ali is first-team All-Sun Belt after a breakout season of 1,401 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. Cornerback Steven Gilmore and linebacker Abraham Beauplan were named to the second team.

Coastal Carolina junior quarterback Grayson McCall was named the preseason offensive player of the year. The Chanticleers defensive lineman Josaiah Stewart was named preseason defensive player of the year.

Full preseason poll: (first-place votes in parentheses)

EAST

Appalachian State (10) Coastal Carolina (2) Georgia State (1) Marshall Georgia Southern (1) James Madison Old Dominion

WEST

Louisiana (12) South Alabama (2) Troy Texas State Southern Mississippi Arkansas State Louisiana-Monroe

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Offense

QB – Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (RS Jr., QB – Indian Trail, N.C.)

RB – Rasheen Ali, Marshall (RS So., RB – Cleveland, Ohio)

RB – Camerun Peoples, App State (RS Jr., RB – Lineville, Ala.)

OL – Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina (Jr., OL – Lakeland, Fla.)

OL – Dalton Cooper, Texas State (So., OL – Prague, Okla.)

OL – Austin Stidham, Troy (Sr., OL – Russellville, Ala.)

OL – Malik Sumter, Georgia State (RS Sr., OL – Irmo, S.C.)

OL – Cooper Hodges, App State (RS Jr., OL – Glen St. Mary, Fla.)

TE – Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion (RS Jr., TE – Camp Hill, Pa.)

WR – Ali Jennings III, Old Dominion (Jr., WR – Richmond, Va.)

WR – Kris Thornton, James Madison (RS Sr., WR – Manassas, Va.)

WR – Tez Johnson, Troy (So., WR – Pinson, Ala.)



Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Defense

DL – Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina (So., DL – Everett, Mass.)

DL – Javon Solomon, Troy (So., DL – Tallahassee, Fla.)

DL – Zi’Yon Hill-Green, Louisiana (RS Sr., DL – New Iberia, La.)

DL – Will Choloh, Troy (Sr., DL – Lawrenceville, Ga.)

LB – Carlton Martial, Troy (Sr., LB – Mobile, Ala.0

LB – Blake Carroll, Georgia State (Sr., LB – Lawrenceville, Ga.)

LB – Kivon Bennett, Arkansas State (RS Sr., LB – Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

DB – Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama (Sr., DB – Hattiesburg, Miss.)

DB – D’Jordan Strong, Coastal Carolina (Super Sr., DB – Batesville, Miss.)

DB – Antavious Lane, Georgia State (RS Jr., DB – West Palm Beach, Fla.)

DB – Eric Garror, Louisiana (Sr., DB – Mobile, Ala.)

DB – Keith Gallmon Jr., South Alabama (Sr., DB – Mobile, Ala.)



Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Special Teams

K – Seth Keller, Texas State (Jr., K – Colleyville, Texas)

P – Rhys Byrns, Louisiana (Sr., P – Rye, Australia)

RS – Johnnie Lang, Arkansas State (RS Sr., RS – Palmetto, Fla.)

AP – Chris Smith, Louisiana (RS Jr., AP – Louisville, Miss.)



Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense

QB – Chase Brice, App State (RS Sr., QB – Grayson, Ga.)

RB – Nate Noel, App State (So., RB – Miami, Fla.)

RB – Tucker Gregg, Georgia State (Sr., RB – Chatsworth, Ga.)

OL – Travis Glover, Georgia State (RS Sr., OL – Vienna, Ga.)

OL – Kyle Hergel, Texas State (Jr., OL – Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

OL – Damion Daley, App State (RS Jr., OL – Columbia, S.C.)

OL – Pat Bartlett, Georgia State (RS Sr., OL – Newtown, Pa.)

OL – Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion (RS Jr., OL – Waxhaw, N.C.)

TE – Aubry Payne, Georgia State (RS Sr., TE – Locust Grove, Ga.)

WR – Te’Vailance Hunt, Arkansas State (Sr., WR – Texarkana, Texas)

WR – Jalen Wayne, South Alabama (Sr., WR – Spanish Fort, Ala.)

WR – Boogie Knight, ULM (Gr., WR – Jefferson, Ohio)



Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Defense

DL – Richard Jibunor, Troy (Jr., DL – Delta State, Nigeria)

DL – Thomas Gore, Georgia State (RS Jr., DL – Nashville, Tenn.)

DL – Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., DL – Dorchester, Mass.)

DL – Justin Ellis, Georgia Southern (6th Yr., DL – Roswell, Ga.)

LB – Nick Hampton, App State (RS Jr., LB – Anderson, S.C.)

LB – Abraham Beauplan, Marshall (RS Sr., LB – Boynton Beach, Fla.)

LB – Andre Jones, Louisiana (RS Sr., LB – Varnado, La.)

LB – Trey Cobb, App State (Sr., LB – Waycross, Ga.)

DB – Steven Jones Jr., App State (RS Sr., DB – Rockingham, N.C.)

DB – Derrick Canteen, Georgia Southern (RS Jr., DB – Evans, Ga.)

DB – Steven Gilmore, Marshall (Sr., DB – Rock Hill, S.C.)

DB – TJ Harris, Troy (Sr., DB – Leesburg, Ga.)



Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Special Teams

K – Calum Sutherland, ULM (6th Yr., K – Keller, Texas)

P – Anthony Beck II, Georgia Southern (RS Sr., P – Guyton, Ga.)

RS – Camron Harrell, Southern Miss (Sr., RS – Bradley, Ill.)

AP – Amare Jones, Georgia Southern (5th Yr., AP – Frisco, Texas)