HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The first week of fall camp is in the books and the confidence is high in Huntington.

Marshall has 48 new players on the roster but has brought in plenty of talent. Head Coach Charles Huff signaled out Florida State transfers running back Khalan Laborn and safety Jadarius Green-McKnight as two standouts from camp.

Junior linebacker Owen Porter says the new transfers on the defensive side have fit in nicely.

“We picked up some alien looking humans coming out of that transfer portal and [Green-McKnight’s] another one,” Porter said. “I mean you saw him make back to back plays at the goal-line today. These guys are fast, they fit into our defense really well. They help the guys that we already have. They’re another helpful asset to the team.”

Saturday was the first day in full pads. Both the offense and the defense held a scrimmage with players going head-to-head for the first time.

“This is my whole job to be physical, mean and nasty so this is like the best part of camp,” sophomore offensive lineman Logan Osburn said. “The worst part of camp is the beginning, couple of days you get frustrated because you can’t hit guys. So just going out there and getting to hit somebody, fresh up the pads, it’s nice.”

Marshall has plenty of pieces on the offensive side of the ball. Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi took first team reps at quarterback. Receivers Shadeed Ahmed and Corey Gammage return in a veteran receiving core. Sophomore Jayden Harrison says the group as a lot of potential.

“We’re competitive every day, we come and attack the day to get better and each one of us learns from each other,” Harrison said. “All of us can coach each other and we have a great coach in Coach Bouknight on top of that so the ceiling is high.”

