Marshall prepares for 2019 Gasparilla Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (WOWK) – In one day, Marshall meets the University of Central Florida in the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

The Herd have had fun in Tampa, but football was the focus yesterday. Marshall took the field for the second day in a row at Berkeley Prep School in Tampa in the last practice open to the media. Star running back Brenden Knox said all the events surrounding the bowl are quickly coming to a close.

“The fun is starting to wind down just a little bit, you know we still got the beach bash today but you know curfew is getting shorter,” Knox said. “And you know you are just starting to fine-tune a couple of different things and trying to go to the training room and film and you know kind of getting out have fun and more on the business aspect of the trip.”

Herd Head Coach Doc Holliday would agree. He says a victory over UCF could help lift the program to new heights.

“This is our 7th one down here, this is our 7th bowl game and we always prepare the same way,” Holliday said. “You know once you get down here we don’t treat it a whole lot different. This is a great bowl, they treat us tremendous and that being said to be able to showcase our program, and our school, and our state on national TV Monday at 2:30, with nobody else watching on ESPN is going to be a great, great thing for us.”

Defensive Coordinator Brad Lambert says the key for Marshall will be to limit the UCF offense — the 6th highest in college football at 43 points per game

“They really like to play so excited about watching them in the bowl game and watch them to react to a good Central Florida team, so it’s going to be a lot of fun to see where we are against them,” Lambert said.

The 2019 Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa will kickoff tomorrow at 2:30 p.m.

