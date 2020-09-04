Marshall prepares to kick off football season tomorrow with changes

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Football season kicks off tomorrow at Marshall University with their season-opener against Eastern Kentucky University.

13 News reporter Natalie Wadas went behind-the-scenes in the Joan C. Edwards stadium to get a better look at how this year is going to be very different from years past.

“We’re trying to do this to protect everyone and protect the spectators, our teams, all we wanna do is be able to play football so please help us out.” Scott Morehouse, associate director of athletics, Marshall University

Football season is here, kicking off Saturday for the Thundering Herd at Marshall University.

Even though the athletic department didn’t let the pandemic have it’s way with things, the trade-off of hosting the game means there will be some changes.

“We will have reduced capacity. We’ll have approximately 12,000 fans in the seating bowl, and everyone will be socially distanced inside the stadium.” Scott Morehouse, associate director of athletics, Marshall University

In this case every other row will be empty, and fans can only sit together in clusters of up to six with at least two seats between groups.

Concessions will still be offered, but in a ‘grab-and-go’ fashion, and with lines marking entrance and exit routes.

Morehouse says they are trying to prepare to meet all the safety guidelines, while still preserving that good ol’ college football spirit.

“The biggest thing is masks, it is required to enter the stadium. Once you’re in your seating area, you still have to wear the mask at all times.” Scott Morehouse, associate director of athletics, Marshall University

For all the changes coming to herd fans tomorrow, the athletics department tells us they’ll be setting up troubleshooting tents for the new all-digital format.

“We’ve moved to mobile ticketing. There’s still a handful of hard tickets out there but I would say we are probably 90 percent mobile tickets. So, we have new scanners to make this process very quick and very seamless. We’ll have a service desk tent set up outside of Gate A, so anyone having issues can go up and speak with those individuals.” Scott Morehouse, associate director of athletics, Marshall University

It should come as no surprise that students are pumped to keep football alive this year.

“Players want to play in front of fans. And fans want to go to the games. Obviously given the current state of things, it’s going to be a little difficult to have a normal atmosphere, but I think Marshall’s doing everything they can to make it as safe as possible.” Grant Subik, third-year student, Marshall University

So if you’re one of the lucky ones who gets to attend tomorrow’s game, just two words:

“GO HERD!” Jason Kerns, senior, Marshall University

Marshall Athletics would also like to remind everyone there will be no tailgating allowed this year due to pandemic restrictions.

If you won’t be attending Saturday’s game, but still want to get the rundown, we’ll have highlights and other post-game breakdowns on our 13 SportZone with Jake Seigel Saturday night.

