HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Megan Smith Lyon, Marshall University’s head softball coach, will be the next head coach at the University of North Carolina, according to Extra Inning Softball.

Lyon has been with Marshall University for five years. During that time, the Herd went 160-70.

This previous season, Marshall softball went on a 23-game winning streak with a total of 45 wins, the most in single-season program history.

Lyon is an alum of the University of North Carolina.