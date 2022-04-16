HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Thundering Herd used a six-run 5th inning to walk it off against FIU Saturday, completing the series sweep.

Marshall improves to 28-11 on the season. The Herd have yet to lose a game at Dot Hicks Field in 2022.

Saige Pye led things off with a solo home run (14) in the bottom of the first inning. Mya Stevenson added an RBI double in the bottom half of the third.

Sydney Nester won her 20th game of the season, allowing just two hits and zero runs in five innings, striking out four.

Marshall will next host Morehead State Wednesday at 3 p.m.