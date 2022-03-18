HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall star point guard Savannah Wheeler announced on her Instagram story that she is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Catlettsburg, KY native finished this season leading the Herd with 20.3 points-per-game, good for 17th in the nation. Marshall fell in the second round of the Conference USA Tournament to Rice.

“I’d like to first say thank you to all of my coaches at Marshall University for giving me the opportunity to continue to play the sport that I love,” Wheeler said in the post. “I am forever grateful for the staff, my teammates and the community for a great three years. After many discussions with my family, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. I am excited to see what’s next for me.”

Wheeler’s departure is a huge blow to the Herd. Marshall’s next three leading scorers are all seniors.