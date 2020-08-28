Marshall University’s 2020 ‘Herd Rally’ goes virtual

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The “Herd Rally” is an annual tradition for Marshall University fans and alumni. However, this year’s festivities were different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The entire event was held virtually and streamed online.

In the past, the university has encouraged fan participation and this year was no different. The virtual event offered several activities to keep the tradition alive, including virtual scavenger hunts and challenges.

Along with fan activities, Marshall’s athletics department kept the event going with athletes and coaches giving updates from their home life.

We were able to adjust to it and we understand why we need to take necessary precautions and everything like that, but overall, the family and I are healthy and we’re doing really well. Jarrod West, Marshall University men’s basketball player



Marshall University’s head coach Doc Holiday joined the event to talk about the Thundering Herd this year. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The players and coaches also spoke on the upcoming Fall sports lineup. Marshall’s head football coach Doc Holiday mentioned his team and their focus right before the season opener.

One thing that our team is trying to focus on now, we have two of our great leaders with us right now, is we’ve just got to worry about what we can control and we’ll go out there every day and get better as players. Doc Holiday, Marshall University’s head football coach

With just nine days before the football season kicks off, Herd fans and athletes attended the event with their Thundering Herd spirit.

Marshall university hopes to resume the tradition next year in-person. For the complete 2020 “Herd Rally” video, click here.

