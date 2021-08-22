Marshall University’s COVID-19 plans for the 2021 football season

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Football season is right around the corner for Marshall fans and the experience this season will look a little different.

“Last year obviously we had reduced capacity and this year we’re at full capacity. Last year we made masks mandatory inside the stadium and this year, it is not at this point,” says Scott Morehouse, the Associate Director of Athletics for Facility and Game Operations at Marshall University.

He says in addition to packed stands, fans can expect to see other changes like sanitation stations in different areas around the stadium.

The school says they’re waiting for CDC guidelines to determine if changes in capacity or mask requirements will happen.

Marshall University students had their own ideas on what changes (if any) should occur this upcoming football season. And while some thought small measures would suffice, others thought additional requirements would be more effective.

“I do believe that it should be full capacity just because it was not a fun time not being able to attend football games and having to watch them over TV. But I think masks aren’t a bad idea, just to keep everyone safe,” says Freshman Kayleigh Hayzlett.

Senior Caleb Rumple seemed to think the same. He said he doesn’t “…know that vaccinations should be a requirement because that’s going to exclude certain people…but definitely masks. And even distancing would be a safe thing to use.”

Another student, Freshman Paige Rinschler, said because the “pandemic is still going on,” additional measures should occur. “I think there should still be things in place like COVID testing, quarantining, and if you’re vaccinated, all the things that have to do with the COVID-19 protocol,” she explained.

The first game for the Heard is away on September 4th, and the first home game is scheduled to happen on September 11th.

