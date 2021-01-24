Marshall Women’s Hoops ends 2 game skid, splits series with FIU

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – On the women’s side of the court, the Herd trying to end a 2 game slide and split the series against FIU after falling to Panthers by 15 points last night.

The Herd started fast and led the Panthers by 8 points at the half, they would then go on to win 65-56.

Up next for Marshall, A road trip to Florida to face FAU in a 2 game set starting on Friday night.

Following the win, Head Coach Tony Kemper said, “The thing we’ve got to be better about is I kind of coached a different team today than I did yesterday and you can see that early on. It was a very much needed win, got to get more consistent and hopefully that will come as we play more games.”

