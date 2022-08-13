HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The first week of fall camp is officially over and kick off on the 2022 season is just three weeks away.

On the final day of week one, the full pads were out. Marshall held a scrimmage between the offense and defense, with Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi receiving first-team reps on offense.

Head Coach Charles Huff said after Saturday’s practice, the focus becomes on figuring out where players stand and game planning.

“I feel like we’re in a good spot for week one,” he said. “We’ve got a long way to go obviously. Got to really narrow down now who can do what, going forward next week. Who’s the best at running this route, who’s the best at this run play. Who’s the best at this coverage, what’s the best position on the back end on the linebacker position for guys. First week we wanted to move guys around and see their athleticism. Moving forward now we’ve got to get guys in seats on this bus so we can make a turn the last week to start game prep.”