Marshall’s Brenden Knox continues to pick up preseason honors

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Just last week Marshall Redshirt junior running back Brenden Knox was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, which is given to college football’s top running back, this weekend the offseason awards continue for the Herd workhorse.

Knox is coming off an 11 touchdown season, and has been named to the watch lists for the Maxwell Award and Wuerffel Trophy.

The Maxwell Award is given to college football’s most outstanding player. The Wuerffell Trophy is better known as college football’s premier award for community service.

It’s the third time in the last nine days Knox has found his name on a preseason awards list.

The Columbus, Ohio native was the conference USA and team MVP last season.

