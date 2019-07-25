Marshall’s Elmore Signs with Italian Team

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Marshall’s Jon Elmore has signed with an Italian professional basketball team. The Charleston native inked a contract with Pallacanestro Trieste after playing four games with the Boston Celtics organization in NBA summer league. Pallacanestro Trieste is a member of the highest tier of professional basketball in Italy.

The George Washington alum is Marshall University and Conference USA’s all-time leading scorer and leader in assists.

