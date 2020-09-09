Marshall’s Grant Wells named a Manning of Star of the Week

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – On Monday Herd Redshirt Freshman Quarterback Grant Wells was named the Conference USA offensive Player of the Week. Today the Charleston native gets another big accolade.

The George Washington product was named 1 of 8 Manning Stars for the Week. Wells was sensational in his first career college start. He was 16 of 23, threw for 307 yards, and tossed 4 touchdowns in the win.

After two big honors over the last two days, Wells knows he played at a very high level, but he says he still isn’t satisfied.

“Go back to work, I know it feels weird to say you know coming off the high that we are on right now but you know we just get back to you know the feeling we had before this game and that’s just go back to work and we’re going to start preparing for App state, Wells said.”

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.