Marshall’s Jarrod West NBA Decision impacted by postponed NBA Combine & Draft

HUNTINGTON, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – The last time we caught up with Marshall’s Jarrod West, he was shooting hoops at his Stonewood home — weighing his options of testing the NBA waters or returning to Huntington to play out his final season with the herd. but with the NBA postponing the combine and draft, things get a whole lot more interesting.

NBA prospects in the same position as west normally get 10 days after the combine to choose to enter the draft or return to school, but we don’t know if the NBA will push that back as well.

West says he will stay patient as the postponement of the combine and draft brings more unknowns and more questions about his future.

“It makes me have to just think about the process a little bit more, trying to get a better understanding of the process and what’s going to happen in the future. I’m just trying to make sure I stay up to date, make sure I’m taking care of whatever I need to take care of, you know just be ready in case I get that opportunity. I don’t want to rush any thing or feel any pressure to anything so I am just trying to stay up with everything and then I will make the best decision I can for me, West said.”

West tells the 13 Sports Zone he expects to make that decision — one way or another — within the next month or so.