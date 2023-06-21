HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University’s new baseball field and clubhouse officially have names honoring two alumni players, one of whom went on to be the university’s head baseball coach.

According to Marshall officials, on Wednesday, June 21, the Board of Governors approved naming the new baseball field the “Jack Cook Field.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

University officials say Cook first came to Marshall as a student, and was captain of the Baseball team in 1949. In 1955, he became an interim baseball coach at the university before being named head coach in 1967. He served in the position until 1989, university officials say.

During his time at Marshall as head coach, Cook compiled an overall record of 422-344-3, and lead the team during it’s 1978 season which ended only one win away from the College World Series. Cook was also a National Coach of the Year finalist in the 1978 season.

Officials with Marshall say one of Cook’s players, John Rulli, and his family pledged to match all gifts of up to $500,000 made toward the new stadium in Cook’s honor.

“Jack Cook Field – I cannot think of a better name for our new field and better recognition for our legendary coach,” Marshall baseball coach Greg Beals said. “Coach Cook means so much to so many of our people and now every player that comes to play for The Herd will play on his field and know who he was. I am very grateful to John Rulli for stepping up and making a generous contribution to put his coach’s name on the field and to challenge his fellow teammates to join in on the project.”

According to the university, a name for the new team areas for Marshall was also approved at Wednesday’s Board of Governor’s meeting. The team areas will be named after late Marshall alumnus Alex Lawrence, who played baseball at the university from 1955 to 1959. Officials say his widow, Kim Lawrence, gifted Marshall $1 toward the facility in her late husband’s honor.

“What Kim has done to honor her husband Alex is just so inspirational,” Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears said. “The Alex Lawrence Clubhouse provides the team with a fabulous training shelter and will house their locker room, film room and all the offices, as well as indoor batting cages. It is such an impactful gift for the team and I am truly grateful to Kim Lawrence for honoring Alex and our team by naming this amazing facility.”

While at Marshall, Lawrence also served as a student government senator, a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon and Omicron Delta Kappa fraternities and a member of the ROTC, according to the university.

Construction of the stadium is still underway, and donations are still being accepted. If you wish to donate, visit the university’s HerdBricks campaign website here, or visit the Matching Gift website to have your gift matched by the Rulli family.