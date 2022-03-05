BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Dayvion McKnight and Jairus Hamilton scored 16 points apiece as Western Kentucky beat Marshall 78-69 on Saturday. Luke Frampton and Jamarion Sharp each added 12 points for the Hilltoppers. Josh Anderson chipped in 11. Sharp also had 12 rebounds and seven blocks.

Marko Sarenac had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Thundering Herd (11-20, 4-14 Conference USA). Taevion Kinsey added 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He also committed seven turnovers. Andrew Taylor had 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Hilltoppers improve to 2-0 against the Thundering Herd for the season. Western Kentucky defeated Marshall 86-72 last Wednesday.

