Olivari scores 23, Rice tops Marshall 72-68 in C-USA tourney

Marshall Sports
FRISCO, Texas (AP)Quincy Olivari scored 23 points as Rice upended Marshall 72-68 in the Conference USA Conference Tourney second round on Wednesday night.

Rice was seeded sixth in the west division, Marshall third in the east. The Owls advance to a Thursday quarterfinal against UAB, second seed in the west.

Max Fiedler had 15 points and nine rebounds for Rice (15-12). Cameron Sheffield added 10 points.

Jarrod West had 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Thundering Herd (15-7). Mikel Beyers added 17 points and eight rebounds. Taevion Kinsey and Jannson Williams each scored 11 points.

